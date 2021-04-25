$5.38 Million in Sales Expected for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to post sales of $5.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $10.00 million. aTyr Pharma posted sales of $8.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year sales of $7.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.70 million, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $31.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 220,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,855. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.

