$508.05 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report $508.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $514.90 million and the lowest is $500.50 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $439.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $782,340. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.63. 398,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,588. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.