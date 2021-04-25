566 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Bought by Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $75.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $75.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.