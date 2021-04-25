66,780 Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,780 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

