$7.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to post sales of $7.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.11 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $5.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $26.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.84 billion to $27.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $38.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after buying an additional 1,607,458 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,168,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,715,184. The company has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

