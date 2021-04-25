7,106 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

NYSE CVS opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.88. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

