$742.98 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report sales of $742.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $796.28 million and the lowest is $713.27 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $652.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXRH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.36. 693,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,628. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $101.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

