80,694 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,855. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.