$94.86 Million in Sales Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will report sales of $94.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.00 million and the highest is $109.00 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $69.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $558.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.88 million to $561.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $597.06 million, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $605.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 71,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $609,205.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,312.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 432,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $3,851,457.20. Insiders have sold 1,402,926 shares of company stock valued at $12,941,429 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after buying an additional 574,175 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 700,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 157.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 231,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 532.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 199,296 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 129,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,038. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $377.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.93 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

