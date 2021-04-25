A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 128.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $223,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,146.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $37.06 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $266.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $946,750. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

