Aaron Locascio Sells 46,500 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,381.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aaron Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $193,140.00.

GNLN opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. Research analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 702,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

