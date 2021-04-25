AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

Shares of SKFRY opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKFRY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

