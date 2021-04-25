Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,432 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,227,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,552. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

