ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Position Boosted by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 92,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,378 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,215.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $426,591.69. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437 in the last 90 days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

