Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will report earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. Accenture posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,998 shares of company stock worth $12,203,375 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 484,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,824,000 after purchasing an additional 71,283 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN opened at $291.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 52-week low of $172.57 and a 52-week high of $293.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

