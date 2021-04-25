ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $826.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.56.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.69 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

In related news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,393. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Insiders have sold 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.