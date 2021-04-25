Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,441,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

