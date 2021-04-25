Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

ATVI opened at $93.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average of $88.79. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

