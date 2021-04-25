Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to announce sales of $2.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year sales of $24.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $26.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $65.53 million, with estimates ranging from $60.20 million to $70.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

AFIB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.19. 88,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,833. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,589,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $745,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,917,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,386,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

