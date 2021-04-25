Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Purchased by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX opened at $19.12 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

