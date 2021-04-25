Add.xyz Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $204,782.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded up 42.1% against the US dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00064742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00093997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.00679572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.98 or 0.07681331 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

