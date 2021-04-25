Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.25 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

NYSE AAP opened at $199.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,566,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $170,946,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.5% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 823,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,090,000 after buying an additional 64,274 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

