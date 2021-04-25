Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research restated a sell rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.91. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.