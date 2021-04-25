Advantest (ATEYY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $747.62 million during the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 18.15%. On average, analysts expect Advantest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $96.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63. Advantest has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $99.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advantest from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

