Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $2.10 on Top Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00004216 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 99.5% higher against the US dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $33.32 million and approximately $558,333.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.11 or 0.00749330 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 87.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 616.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.