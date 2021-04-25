Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.10

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 22924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

