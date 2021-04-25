Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) rose 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.37 and last traded at $72.86. Approximately 51,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,942,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.62.

AFRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $5,829,000.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

