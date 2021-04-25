Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €5.20 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AF. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €3.21 ($3.78).

Shares of AF opened at €4.65 ($5.47) on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.64.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

