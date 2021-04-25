Akash Network Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $309.24 million and $2.98 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00011320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.00271621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $511.84 or 0.01030312 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00023590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,492.72 or 0.99626643 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.27 or 0.00638651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 132,906,116 coins and its circulating supply is 54,990,278 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

