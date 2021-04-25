Aker BP ASA’s (DETNF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DNB Markets cut Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aker BP ASA presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.