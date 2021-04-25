Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $93,116.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,165 shares of company stock worth $1,702,276. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 154,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 56,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.