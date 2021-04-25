Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 107.55% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,535 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

