Aldeyra Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 10,627 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average volume of 885 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,121.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 128,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 63,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $503.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

