Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $32.68.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

