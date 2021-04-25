Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 7.60-7.80 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $179.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.16 and its 200-day moving average is $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $181.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

