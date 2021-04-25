Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $683.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $536.77.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $620.12 on Thursday. Align Technology has a one year low of $186.65 and a one year high of $634.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $552.55 and its 200 day moving average is $515.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

