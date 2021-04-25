Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $55.44 and last traded at $54.92, with a volume of 4196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMOT shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.84 million, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, March 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, April 30th.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

