Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASGTF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Altus Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Altus Group from $47.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altus Group from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Altus Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Altus Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.92.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $50.09.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

