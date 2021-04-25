Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,172.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,194.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

