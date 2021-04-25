American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Cowen

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.63.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

NYSE:AEO opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,417 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $447,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,821. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,179,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,072,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $769,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.