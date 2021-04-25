American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $308.34 Million

Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post $308.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $304.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.40 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $289.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $721,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 514,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100,186 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 36.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.0% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 113,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.7% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 46,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.66. 1,011,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,538. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 132.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $35.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

