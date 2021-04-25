Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 152,883 Shares

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $1,516,599.36. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,060 shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $20,538.20.

On Monday, February 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $133,992.60.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,073,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

