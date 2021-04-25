Analysts Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $8.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $193.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $195.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

