Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $6.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BECN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.36. 359,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $57.43.

In related news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $925,411.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,520 shares of company stock worth $3,660,984 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $185,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

