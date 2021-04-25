Analysts Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce sales of $188.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $182.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $829.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $822.40 million to $833.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $888.80 million, with estimates ranging from $859.50 million to $911.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $213,759.36. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $458,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 135.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 11,134 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWST stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,142. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $42.88 and a 52 week high of $68.48.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

