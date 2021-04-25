Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post sales of $95.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.30 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $87.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $369.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $358.90 million to $381.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $369.70 million, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $381.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NYSE:FCF traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,819. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395 in the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,968,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.