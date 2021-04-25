Analysts Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Post $1.56 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Helen of Troy reported earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $11.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helen of Troy.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.60.

Shares of HELE stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.39. 166,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,393. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $137.74 and a 1-year high of $265.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

