Analysts Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Post $3.75 EPS

Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report $3.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.87 and the lowest is $3.55. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $2.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $14.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.93 to $14.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.71 to $16.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.79.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $318.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $130.68 and a 12 month high of $323.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $794,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $116,018,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,967 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.