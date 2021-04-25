Analysts Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.88 Million

Analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will report $20.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.45 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $22.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $96.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $111.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $114.62 million, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $141.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

RC opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $787.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ready Capital has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $15.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,540,000 after acquiring an additional 152,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

