Analysts Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $552.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce sales of $552.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $546.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $560.94 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $534.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,547. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,172,000 after purchasing an additional 812,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 439,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 274,678 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 824,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after acquiring an additional 257,802 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

